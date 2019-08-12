

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sysco Corp. (SYY) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $535.77 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $448.93 million, or $0.85 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Sysco Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $572.97 million or $1.10 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $15.47 billion from $15.32 billion last year.



Sysco Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $572.97 Mln. vs. $497.87 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.10 vs. $0.94 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.06 -Revenue (Q4): $15.47 Bln vs. $15.32 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX