Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 12.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 866993 ISIN: US6541061031 Ticker-Symbol: NKE 
Xetra
12.08.19
16:01 Uhr
72,81 Euro
+0,06
+0,08 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
NIKE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NIKE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
72,56
72,59
16:49
72,54
72,59
16:49
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FOOT LOCKER
FOOT LOCKER INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FOOT LOCKER INC35,550-2,64 %
NIKE INC72,81+0,08 %