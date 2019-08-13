

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Tuesday release June results for its tertiary industry index, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The index is expected to slip 0.1 percent on month after falling 0.2 percent in May.



Japan also will see July numbers for producer prices, with forecasts suggesting a rise or 0.1 percent on month and a fall of 0.5 percent on year. That follows the 0.5 percent monthly drop and the 0.1 percent yearly decline in June.



Australia will see July figures for the indexes of business confidence and conditions from National Australia Bank; in June, their scores were +2 and +3, respectively.



New Zealand will provide July numbers for food prices; in June, prices were down 0.7 percent on month.



