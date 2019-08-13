Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 13.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 851962 ISIN: US69331C1080 Ticker-Symbol: PCG 
Tradegate
12.08.19
17:40 Uhr
14,928 Euro
-1,292
-7,97 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PG&E CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PG&E CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,074
15,226
12.08.
15,066
15,194
12.08.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PG&E
PG&E CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PG&E CORPORATION14,928-7,97 %