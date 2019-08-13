

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PG&E Corp. (PCG) said it expects to file its plan for reorganization with the bankruptcy court by September 9 and expects emerging from Chapter 11 protection by May 1.



PG&E said that it has been offered equity capital commitments from a number of financial institutions in support of a plan of reorganization of the company, following the earlier proposal made by Abrams Capital Management and Knighthead Capital Management. The commitments currently exceed $12 billion.



PG&E plans to continue to work collaboratively with all stakeholders as it further refines a plan of reorganization that meets objectives.



