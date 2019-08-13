Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 13.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 540811 ISIN: DE0005408116 Ticker-Symbol: ARL 
Xetra
12.08.19
17:35 Uhr
26,000 Euro
-0,050
-0,19 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
AAREAL BANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AAREAL BANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,790
26,040
12.08.
25,860
26,050
07:42
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AAREAL BANK
AAREAL BANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AAREAL BANK AG26,000-0,19 %