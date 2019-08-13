

WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) - Aareal Bank (AAALF.PK) said it remains on track in the second quarter with net interest income stable year-on-year, while increasing net commission income significantly due to to Aareon's performance. The Group affirmed its forecast for the full year.



For the second-quarter, net income allocated to ordinary shareholders was 37 million euros, flat with prior year. Earnings per share was 0.61 euros compared to 0.62 euros. Consolidated operating profit declined 2 percent to 61 million euros.



For the second-quarter, net interest income was 134 million euros, down 1 percent from previous year. Net commission income increased to 57 million euros from 51 million euros.



For 2019, Aareal Bank Group continues to anticipate consolidated operating profit of between 240 million euros and 280 million euros. Earnings per share is anticipated to be between 2.40 euros and 2.80 euros.



