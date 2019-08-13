Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 13.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A0HN5C ISIN: DE000A0HN5C6 Ticker-Symbol: DWNI 
Xetra
12.08.19
17:35 Uhr
32,640 Euro
-0,050
-0,15 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,370
32,760
08:13
32,500
32,750
08:12
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE32,640-0,15 %