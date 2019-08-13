

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Witan Investment Trust Plc. (WTAN.L) reported Tuesday that its first-half profit before taxation was 242.99 million pounds, compared to 23.88 million pounds last year.



Total earnings per ordinary share were 27.22 pence, compared to 2.48 pence last year.



Revenue earnings per share for the period were 3.4 pence per share, a rise of 9 percent from 3.1 pence per share last year.



Investment income was 36.47 million pounds, up from 34.46 million pounds last year.



Total income improved to 257.25 million pounds from 37.07 million pounds a year ago.



Further, the company announced that a second interim quarterly dividend of 1.175p per ordinary share will be paid in September.



Total dividends paid in respect of the period are 2.35p per ordinary share, up from 2.1p last year.



