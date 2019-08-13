

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's tertiary industry activity fell for the first time in three months in June, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Tuesday.



The tertiary industry activity index edged down 0.1 percent month-on-month in June, which was in line with expectations.



Among the major industries, financial and insurance, transportation, postal, retail business, electricity, gas, heat supply, water supply, life entertainment related services, related services for businesses, and goods rental business declined.



Meanwhile, wholesale trade, medical, welfare, information and communication industry, real estate business grew in June.



On a yearly basis, tertiary industry activity advanced 0.6 percent in June.



