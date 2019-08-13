

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Tuesday, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to issue UK labor market data. The 3-months to June, the ILO jobless rate is seen unchanged at 3.8 percent. Average weekly earnings are forecast to climb 3.7 percent annually in three months to June.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the pound fell against the greenback, the yen and the franc, it recovered against the euro.



The pound was worth 1.2055 against the greenback, 126.89 against the yen, 1.1714 against the franc and 0.9281 against the euro at 4:25 am ET.



