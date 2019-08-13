

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain consumer price inflation rose in July after slowing in the previous month, data from the statistical office INE showed on Tuesday.



Consumer prices rose 0.5 percent in July, after a 0.4 percent increase in June. This was in line with the flash estimate. In May, inflation was 0.8 percent.



Meanwhile, the underlying inflation was 0.9 percent in July, same as in the previous month.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices fell 0.6 percent in July, following a 0.1 percent decrease in the previous month. That was in line with the flash estimate.



Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, was 0.6 percent, same rate as in June, as estimated.



On a monthly basis, the HICP decreased 1.1 percent. This was in line with the flash estimate.



