

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Advance Auto Parts (AAP) revealed a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $124.82 million, or $1.73 per share. This compares with $117.84 million, or $1.59 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Advance Auto Parts reported adjusted earnings of $144.06 million or $2.00 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue came in at $2.33 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.



Advance Auto Parts earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $144.06 Mln. vs. $146.16 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.00 vs. $1.97 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.21 -Revenue (Q2): $2.33 Bln vs. $2.33 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $9.65 - $9.75 Bln



