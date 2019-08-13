

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) said Taltz (ixekizumab), an IL-17A inhibitor, met the primary and all major secondary endpoints in the phase 4 IXORA-R study. The study involved 1,027 patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. At 12 weeks, Taltz showed superiority in the proportion of patients achieving complete skin clearance compared to TREMFYA, a IL-23/p19 inhibitor. The safety data was consistent with prior results.



The company plans to submit detailed data from the study at scientific meetings and in peer-reviewed journals.



