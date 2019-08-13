Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 13.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 858560 ISIN: US5324571083 Ticker-Symbol: LLY 
Tradegate
13.08.19
10:13 Uhr
101,06 Euro
-0,44
-0,43 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
102,00
102,02
15:45
101,86
101,98
15:45
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ELI LILLY
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY101,06-0,43 %