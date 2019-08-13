

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) again issued a warning against consumers using the Miracle Mineral Solution (MMS), which has not been approved by the FDA for any use.



The regulator said MMS continues to be promoted on social media as a remedy for treating autism, cancer, HIV/AIDS, hepatitis and flu, among other conditions.



The FDA cited recent rise in reported health issues for not buying or drinking MMS, which is sold online as a medical treatment. The solution is claimed to be an antimicrobial, antiviral and antibacterial liquid.



The solution, when mixed with citric acid such as lemon or lime juice or another acid, develops into a dangerous bleach bearing life-threatening side effects.



The federal agency warned those who consumed the solution to seek immediate medical attention if they experience an adverse health effect.



The FDA recently received new reports of people experiencing severe vomiting, severe diarrhea, life-threatening low blood pressure caused by dehydration and acute liver failure after drinking these products.



The agency has been warning consumers since 2010 about the dangers of Miracle or Master Mineral Solution, Miracle Mineral Supplement, MMS, Chlorine Dioxide (CD) Protocol, Water Purification Solution (WPS) and other similar products. It also plans to take actions against those who market unapproved and potentially dangerous products to the American public.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX