

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr revealed that there were 'serious irregularities' at the jail where disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein allegedly ended his life.



Epstein, facing up to 45 years' imprisonment for sexually exploiting dozens of underage teens at his homes in Manhattan and Palm Beach between 2002 and 2005, was found dead in his jail cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan last Saturday.



Addressing a police conference in New Orleans on Monday, Barr said he was 'appalled - indeed, the entire Department was - and frankly angry, to learn of the MCC's failure to adequately secure this prisoner.'



'We are now learning of serious irregularities at this facility that are deeply concerning and that demand a thorough investigation. The FBI and the Office of Inspector General are already doing just that,' he told the Grand Lodge Fraternal Order of Police's 64th National Biennial Conference.



The 66-year old died weeks after he was found unconscious at the high-security facility with injuries on his neck, an apparent suicide attempt.



Barr vowed that his department will get to the bottom of what happened at the MCC, and will hold those accountable for the failure.



Barr, who heads the Justice Department and is in charge of the country's federal prisons, assured that this case will 'continue on against anyone who was complicit with Epstein.'



Barr said the victims deserve justice, and pledged that he will ensure they will get it.



The highly influential multimillionaire was awaiting trial on federal charges - one count of sex trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors.



A court-released document quotes one of his alleged victims as saying that she was forced to have sex with prominent US politicians and business tycoons. FBI and the Inspector General have launched investigation into the circumstances of Epstein's death.



