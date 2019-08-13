

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft Corp. has signed a long-term strategic partnership with India's Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd., the telecoms unit of Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd., aiming to accelerate India's digital transformation.



In the 10-year deal, the companies will work on technologies including AI, Internet of Things, edge computing, data analytics, and blockchain, among others.



Jio will set up new data centers across India, which will be powered by Microsoft's Azure cloud platform. These centers will offer solutions such as connectivity, computing, storage solutions, and other technology services and applications to small and medium enterprises in the country.



While addressing Reliance shareholders through a recorded video message, Microsoft's Chief Executive Satya Nadella said, 'Together, we will offer comprehensive technology solutions - from compute and storage, to connectivity and productivity - to small and medium businesses everywhere in the country.'



Jio plans to provide free connectivity and cloud infrastructure to start-ups, while micro, small and medium business will get a bundle of connectivity, productivity and automation tools for a monthly rate of 1,500 rupees or $21.05, reports said.



Amazon Web Services and Google are currently the major players in the Indian cloud services market. The partnership between Jio and Microsoft is expected to intensify the competition.



