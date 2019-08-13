

WASHINGTON COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Nike Inc. has forayed into the subscription service market with the launch of its first footwear subscription service for children.



The new service, called the 'Nike Adventure Club' is intended to meet the shoe needs of children, who quickly outgrow their shoes. It is also designed to make shopping for kids' footwear more convenient for parents.



The subscription service will enable kids to regularly select Nike and Converse shoes for their right-fitting shoe from more than 100 different sneaker styles. It serves kids from sizes 4C to 7Y, or roughly from the age of 2 to 10 years.



Parents can choose from three tiers of subscription services, ranging from four pairs of sneakers a year to twelve pairs a year. They can upgrade, downgrade or even stop their subscription at any time.



In addition to shoes, the subscription service includes adventure guides filled with outdoor games and activities that parents can do with their kids. The guides are created by Nike in partnership with KaBoom, a non-profit focused on encouraging kids to lead active, healthy lifestyles.



The subscription plan offering four pairs of shoes to kids a year costs $20 per month, while the plan for six pairs per year comes at $30 per month. For $50-per-month plan, kids will get new shoes every 30 days.



Parents who want to replace their kids' shoes can return them to the company, which will either donate those to the needy families, or recycle them.



Nike said that in partnership with Nike Grind, it will send a prepaid return bag to parents twice every year - one around Earth Day in April, and another around Thanksgiving in November - to collect the shoes. The recycled shoes will be incorporated into playgrounds and new surfaces.



Other retailers too are increasingly adopting subscription services. In April, Walmart had launched its first kids' subscription apparel service in partnership with Kidbox, a company that creates curated boxes of clothing for children.



