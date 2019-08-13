

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Otelco Inc. (OTEL) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $1.72 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $2.91 million, or $0.85 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.3% to $15.66 million from $16.89 million last year.



Otelco Inc. earnings at a glance:



