

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China is scheduled to release a batch of data on Wednesday, headlining a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are July figures for industrial production, retail sales, fixed asset investment, unemployment and property investment.



Industrial production is predicted to rise 6.0 percent on year, slowing from 6.3 percent in June. Retail sales are expected to advance an annual 8.6 percent, down from 9.8 percent in the previous month.



Fixed asset investment is pegged at 5.9 percent, up from 5.8 percent a month earlier. The jobless rate was 5.1 percent in June, while property investment climbed 10.9 percent on year.



Australia will see August results for the consumer confidence index from Westpac Bank, plus Q2 data on wage prices.



In July, the Westpac index fell 4.1 percent to a score of 96.5. Wage prices are expected to be steady, higher by 0.5 percent on quarter and 2.3 percent on year.



Japan will provide June numbers for core machine orders, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 1.0 percent on month and 1.1 percent on year. That follows the 7.8 percent monthly decline and the 3.7 percent yearly drop in May.



South Korea will release July figures for unemployment; in June, the jobless rate was 4.0 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX