

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. (DL) reported a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $9.45 million, or $0.070 per share. This compares with $5.13 million, or $0.038 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $9.95 million or $0.074 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 30.2% to $61.75 million from $47.42 million last year.



China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $9.95 Mln. vs. $5.76 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.074 vs. $0.043 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $61.75 Mln vs. $47.42 Mln last year.



