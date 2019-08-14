

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) has reportedly not received any new orders for its beleaguered 737 Max jets last month as the worldwide grounding of the plane continues for the sixth month.



According to CNBC, Boeing did not receive any Max orders in July, making it the fourth-straight month without any new orders for the planes.



All Boeing 737 MAX aircrafts, including the 8 and 9 variants, were grounded by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) from March 13 following crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia killing 346 people in total. Investigators found similarities between the two crashes and blamed an anti-stall system for both the incidents.



Boeing has been working with the FAA, Department of Transportation (DOT), National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), and other regulatory authorities for lifting the grounding and to get the 737 MAXs back in the air. Both airlines and Boeing have been force to park the grounded jets, canceling thousands of flights in the process.



Boeing cut production of the 737 Max by about a fifth to 42 jetliners a month in April. The company had initially planned to increase production by up to 57 per month. The company has a backlog of about 4,600 737 planes.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX