

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The total value of core machine orders in Japan soared a seasonally adjusted 13.9 percent on month in June, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday - coming in at 960.3 billion yen.



That blew away forecasts for a decline of 1.0 percent following the 7.8 decline in May.



On a yearly basis, core machine orders spiked 12.5 percent - again crushing expectations for a drop of 1.1 percent following the 3.7 percent decline in the previous month.



For the second quarter of 2019, core machine orders advanced 7.5 percent on quarter and 4.1 percent on year.



