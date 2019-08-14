

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's industrial production and retail sales grew at weaker pace in July, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday.



Industrial output growth eased to 4.8 percent in July from 6.3 percent in June. Output was forecast to expand 6 percent.



Likewise, growth in retail sales slowed to 7.6 percent from 9.8 percent a month ago. This was the weakest growth in three months. The expected pace of growth was 8.6 percent.



During January to July period, fixed asset investment logged an annual growth of 5.7 percent compared to 5.8 percent increase in January to June. The rate was forecast to remain unchanged at 5.8 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX