

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - US aviation safety regulators banned some MacBook Pro laptops on flights. The move comes less than two months after Apple recalled the older laptops over a risk of battery fire, Bloomberg reported.



The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration reportedly said it was 'aware of the recalled batteries that are used in some Apple MacBook Pro laptops' and alerted major U.S. airlines about the recall.



Apple initiated the voluntary recall in June, warning that certain of its 15-inch MacBook Pro units sold between September 2015 and February 2017 'contain a battery that may overheat and cause a fire risk.' The company also asked customers to stop using the affected units.



The FAA also reminded airlines to follow 2016 safety instructions for goods with recalled batteries. This implies the affected Apple laptops should not be taken on flights as cargo or in carry-on baggage by passengers.



Earlier this month, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency issued a similar warning about these MacBook Pro models, informing airlines to follow 2017 rules that require devices with recalled lithium-ion batteries to be switched off and not used during flights.



AAPL closed Tuesday's regular trading at $208.97, up $8.49 or 4.23 percent. In the after-hours trade, the stock further gained $0.53 or 0.25 percent.



