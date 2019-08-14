

BAD VILBEL (dpa-AFX) - STADA Arzneimittel AG (STDAY.PK, STDAF.PK) reported a 11 percent sales growth and a 13 percent growth in adjusted EBITDA in the first-half of 2019. The company said the growth was driven by both the brands/OTC segment and the generics business.



For the first-half, net income declined 16 percent year-on-year to 138.3 million euros from 165.3 million euros. Earnings per share was 2.22 euros compared to 2.66 euros. Reported EBITDA increased by 7 percent to 278 million euros from 261 million euros. Net income as adjusted rose 18 percent to 176.2 million euros. EBITDA adjusted increased by 13 percent to 295 million euros.



First-half consolidated sales increased by 11 percent to 1.26?billion euros from 1.14 billion euros, previous year. Adjusted Group sales increased by 8 percent to 1.26 billion euros.



Looking forward, STADA said the company is positive towards the outlook for the second-half of 2019. From end-August, STADA will launch the Teriparatide biosimilar Movymia, used to treat osteoporosis, in 24 countries.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX