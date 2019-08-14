

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHULF.PK, HHULY.PK) or HHLA, a German logistics and transportation company, reported Wednesday that its first-half profit after tax and minority interests increased 4.5 percent to 54.7 million euros from 52.4 million euros last year.



The operating result or EBIT improved 14.4 percent to 114.3 million euros. EBITDA grew 22.3 percent to 192.9 million euros. EBITDA margin improved 2.9 percentage points to 27.8 percent.



Revenue for the first half increased 9.6 percent to 693.7 million euros from last year's 633.0 million euros.



Looking ahead, Chairwoman of the Executive Board, Angela Titzrath said, 'We will safely reach the targets forecast for the 2019 financial year.'



The company continues to expect a slight increase in group revenue. Due to the takeover of North America services and the first full-year consolidation of throughput volumes of the HHLA TK Estonia container terminal, HHLA still expects a slight overall increase in container throughput in 2019. Slight year-on-year growth is also expected for container transport.



