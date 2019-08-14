

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) reported profit from continuing operations before income tax of $29.5 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 compared to $38.5 million, a year ago. Profit per share was $0.03, flat with prior year. Pre-exceptional profit before income tax declined to $41.5 million from $54.9 million, while adjusted basic earnings per share was $0.04 compared to $0.05.



For the first-half, revenue from continuing operations reduced slightly to $354.5 million from $372.3 million, a year ago. Total Group production was moderately lower versus prior year. In the first half, gold accounted for 59% and silver for 41% of the company's consolidated net revenue. Net gold revenue increased to $209.4 million from $203.4 million, last year.



The Board declared an interim dividend of 2.0 cents per share.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX