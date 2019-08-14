

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - FirstGroup plc (FGROY.PK, FGROF.PK, FGP.L), a provider of transport services, announced that its 70:30 joint venture with Trenitalia UK Ltd, First Trenitalia West Coast Rail Limited, has received the new West Coast Partnership award from the Department for Transport or DfT.



The new Partnership will operate from December 8, 2019 and comprises two distinct phases. In the first phase to March 2026, First Trenitalia will operate existing InterCity West Coast services. It will also provide a range of design, development and mobilisation services as Shadow Operator to the High Speed 2 programme.



In the second phase, from March 2026 until March 2031, First Trenitalia will operate HS2 and the reshaped InterCity West Coast rail services together as an integrated operation, under a management contract.



The JV will provide exceptional customer experience, clearer fares, more services, and better stations. It will also invest in more efficient, lower emissions trains.



