

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Balfour Beatty Plc (BBY.L) reported that its profit before taxation for the first six-month of the year rose to 63 million pounds from last year's 50 million pounds in the prior year.



But, profit attributable to equity holders declined to 46 million pounds or 6.6 pence per share from 69 million pounds or 10.0 pence per share last year.



Underlying profit from operations increased to 72 million pounds from 66 million million pounds last year.



Underlying revenue was broadly flat at 3.881 billion pounds. Statutory revenue, which excludes joint ventures and associates, was 3.397 billion pounds, up from 3.220 billion pounds in the prior year.



The company declared an interim dividend of 2.1 pence per share, a 31% increase on the 2018 interim dividend of 1.6 pence per share.



The company said it remains confident that the Group will perform in line with market expectations in 2019, with all earnings-based businesses expected to achieve industry standard margins for the full year.



