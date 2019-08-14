Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 14.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A1681X ISIN: DE000A1681X5 Ticker-Symbol: SNG 
Xetra
14.08.19
09:35 Uhr
5,900 Euro
-0,230
-3,75 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,900
6,110
09:35
6,010
6,120
09:35
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SINGULUS
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG5,900-3,75 %