

KAHL AM MAIN (dpa-AFX) - The SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG (SGTSF.PK, SGTSY.PK) reported a positive EBIT in the first half of its fiscal year, with sales at prior year level. The company still expects its sales, EBIT will increase substantially in the second half of the year.



For the first-half, the company reported break-even results compared to a loss of 2.4 million euros or 0.27 euros per share, previous year. EBIT was positive at 1.6 million euros compared to a negative EBIT of 1.2 million euros.



Half-year sales were 44.1 million euros compared to 46.4 million euros, a year ago. The order intake was at 27.1 million euros compared to 65.0 million euros.



For 2019, the company projects EBIT to be in a range between 6.0 million euros to 11.0 million euros. The Executive Board still expects a significant increase in sales within a range of 135.0 million euros to 155.0 million euros.



