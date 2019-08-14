

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Wednesday, the Office for National Statistics release consumer and producer price figures. UK inflation is forecast to slow to 1.9 percent in July from 2 percent in June. Meanwhile, output price inflation is seen rising to 1.7 percent in July from 1.6 percent in June.



Ahead of these data, the pound traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the pound fell against the franc and the euro, it held steady against the yen. Against the greenback, it rose.



The pound was worth 1.2058 against the greenback, 128.30 against the yen, 1.1745 against the franc and 0.9273 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX