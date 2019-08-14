

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's economic growth gained steam in the second quarter, preliminary data from the Statistics Denmark showed on Wednesday.



Gross domestic product rose 0.8 percent quarter-on-quarter, after a 0.1 percent increase in the first quarter.



Industry and transport sectors contributed significantly to growth, the agency said. Foreign trade in services, including maritime transport, supported growth in the second quarter.



In the January to June period, the economy grew 2 percent from the same period last year.



There are indications that uncertain international conditions are becoming disruptive to the Danish economy, the agency said.



Both manufacturing and goods exports decreased in June.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX