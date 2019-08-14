

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Wednesday, Eurostat releases euro area revised GDP data and June industrial production. The euro area economy is expected to grow 0.2 percent in the second quarter, as initially estimated. Economists forecast industrial production to fall 1.4 percent on month in June.



Ahead of these data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro fell against the franc and the pound, it rose against the greenback. Against the yen, it held steady.



The euro was worth 1.1180 against the greenback, 118.93 against the yen, 1.0888 against the franc and 0.9261 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



