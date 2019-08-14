Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 14.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A0B6VQ ISIN: US25754A2015 Ticker-Symbol: EZV 
Tradegate
13.08.19
14:24 Uhr
215,15 Euro
+0,95
+0,44 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
DOMINOS PIZZA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DOMINOS PIZZA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
213,65
214,55
12:18
211,70
214,85
12:18
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DOMINOS PIZZA
DOMINOS PIZZA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DOMINOS PIZZA INC215,15+0,44 %