

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza announced the launch of e-bike program for delivery of pizzas in stores across the United States.



The e-bikes have small integrated motors to assist with pedaling, and can run for 25 to 40 miles, before needing a recharge. The custom e-bikes for delivery include front and rear insulated soft-sided cargo areas to hold Heatwave bags, drinks, sides, and dipping cups. Up to 12 large pizzas can be packed in one e-bike.



The largest pizza company in the world based on retail sales has partnered with Rad Power Bikes, North America's largest e-bike brand, to offer custom e-bikes for easy delivery. According to the company, delivery by car dominates in the country, while e-bikes are a better solution to traffic congestion and parking challenges.



Domino's said it tested e-bikes in many corporate-owned stores across Houston, Miami and New York earlier this year, which proved to be beneficial. The company will now utilize hundreds of bikes across corporate-owned stores throughout Miami, Salt Lake City, Baltimore and Houston later this year.



Greg Keller, Seattle Domino's franchisee, said, 'While delivery on a traditional bike solved many of our traffic and parking issues, the hills in Seattle were tough on even our best cyclists. E-bikes were a game-changer for us.'



The move is expected to strengthen Domino's position amid the intensifying competition from on-demand apps like UberEats, DoorDash and GrubHub.



Domino's has earlier partnered with Ford to test pizza delivery using autonomous vehicles. In June, it also entered into a deal with driverless delivery startup Nuro to start autonomous pizza delivery later this year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX