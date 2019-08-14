Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 14.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A1KAFV ISIN: US23703Q2030 Ticker-Symbol: 5DQ2 
Tradegate
12.08.19
16:38 Uhr
37,485 Euro
-0,090
-0,24 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,500
38,095
12:46
37,615
38,205
12:46
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DAQO NEW ENERGY
DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP ADR37,485-0,24 %