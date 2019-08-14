

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter, Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ), a manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, on Wednesday announced polysilicon production and sales guidance for the third quarter and reiterated full-year 2019 polysilicon production guidance.



The company expects to produce about 9,200 MT to 9,500 MT of polysilicon and sell about 9,000 MT to 9,300 MT of polysilicon to external customers during the third quarter of 2019.



The company also reiterated its full year 2019 polysilicon production guidance range of 37,000 MT to 40,000 MT, which takes into account the impact of annual facility maintenance.



