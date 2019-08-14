

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone industrial production declined most in more than three years in June, data from Eurostat showed Wednesday.



Industrial production declined 1.6 percent in June from May, when it grew 0.8 percent. Output was forecast to drop 1.4 percent.



This was the biggest fall since February 2016, when output slid 2.2 percent.



All sectors of production contracted in July, with capital goods posting the biggest fall of 4 percent.



On a yearly basis, the decline in industrial production came in at 2.6 percent versus a 0.8 percent fall a month ago. Output fell at the fastest pace so far this year. Economists had expected a 1.5 percent drop.



In the EU28, industrial output fell 1.5 percent in June from May and by 1.9 percent from the same period last year.



