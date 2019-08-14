

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's industrial production fell in June due to the contraction in manufacturing, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production fell 1.0 percent in June compared to the previous month as manufacturing output declined 1.1 percent on month in June.



Mining output rose 0.7 percent and energy production remained unchanged in June.



On a year-on-year basis, industrial production fell by a working day and seasonally adjusted 4.1 percent in June.



On a non-adjusted basis, industrial production dropped 7.0 percent monthly and 6.6 percent from a year ago.



