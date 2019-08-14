

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's unemployment rate rose in the second quarter, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Wednesday.



The jobless rate rose to 5.1 percent in the second quarter from 4.7 percent in the previous three months. In the same quarter of previous year, the unemployment rate was 5.1 percent.



The number of unemployed persons was 35,700 in the second quarter and employed persons totaled 667,700.



The youth unemployment rate, which applied to the 15 to 24 age group, came in at 14.1 percent in second quarter.



