Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 14.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 881535 ISIN: US75886F1075 Ticker-Symbol: RGO 
Tradegate
14.08.19
13:42 Uhr
273,40 Euro
+0,65
+0,24 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
270,70
273,00
13:46
270,40
273,00
13:46
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC273,40+0,24 %