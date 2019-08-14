

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) said a Phase 3 study of evinacumab in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia met its primary endpoint. In the trial, the investigational angiopoietin-like 3 antibody, when added to other lipid-lowering therapies, decreased LDL cholesterol by 49% on average, compared to lipid-lowering therapies alone. In the study, evinacumab was well-tolerated.



The company said the detailed results from the trial will be presented at a future medical meeting. Data will be submitted to regulatory authorities, with the FDA in 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX