

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - CropEnergies AG, a member of the Südzucker Group (SUEZF.PK), on Wednesday updated its financial outlook for fiscal year 2019/20, citing increased sales price for renewable ethanol, which is a sustainable alternative to fossil petrol.



The company raised its outlook for full-year operating profit to a range of 50 million euros to 75 million euros from the prior range of 30 million euros to 70 million euros. This corresponds to an EBITDA in a range of 90 million euros to 120 million euros, up from the prior range of 70 million euros to 115 million euros.



CropEnergies now expects full-year revenues of 820 million euros to 860 million euros, compared to the prior range of 820 million euros to 900 million euros.



