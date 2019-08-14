

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation rose in July, data from Statistics Poland showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 2.9 percent year-on-year in July, as initially estimated, following a 2.6 percent increase in June.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew by 6.8 percent annually in July and those of restaurants and hotels rose by 4.4 percent.



Meanwhile, clothing and footwear and communication prices declined 1.5 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained stable in July, after a 0.3 percent rise in the previous month.



