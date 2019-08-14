

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The auto insurer Progressive Corp. (PGR) reported that its net income attributable to company, for the month of July, declined 5 percent year-on-year to $384.9 million or $0.65 per share, from $403.7 million or $0.68 per share.



For the month of July, net premiums earned improved 14 percent to $3.43 billion from $3.00 billion, a year ago.



For the month of July, total pretax net realized gains on securities were $49.0 million, down 54 percent from $107.0 million recorded previous year.



