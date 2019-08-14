

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SunSetter Products LP recalled about 281,000 units of vinyl covers for wall mounted SunSetter motorized awnings over concerns of fall hazards. These include about 11,000 units that were distributed in Canada.



The company said when the vinyl cover is removed after activating the powered awning while the cover is secured with bungee tie-downs, the awning can open unexpectedly. It could strike a consumer standing in the awning's path causing them injury.



The company advised consumers not to attempt to install or remove such covers until they are instructed by SunSetter. Consumers are also asked to contact SunSetter for free breakaway safety clips that replace the bungee tie-downs provided with the cover.



SunSetter has received 14 reports of incidents, including six involving injuries and one death.



The recalled all soft vinyl awning covers used with SunSetter Motorized, Motorized XL, Motorized PRO, Motorized PROXL, and Oasis Freestanding Motorized Retractable Awnings were supplied with bungee tie-downs.



However, the company said vinyl covers supplied along with the manually operated awnings are not affected by this recall.



The recalled vinyl covers, manufactured in the U.S. by SunSetter, were sold or distributed as a promotional item or as part of a package with motorized awnings directly by SunSetter through independent dealers nationwide, and through Costco Wholesale, between June 1999 and January 2019 for about $100.



In November 2010, Somfy Systems had recalled about 4,600 motorized awnings as its power cable can be severed while the awning is opened or closed manually, posing a risk of electrical shock to the user.



