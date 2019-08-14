

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Commerce has recommended that a 18.48 percent anti-dumping duty may be imposed on imports of refillable stainless steel kegs from Mexico.



The Commerce Department said that after completing anti-dumping duty investigation, it was found that exporters from Mexico have sold refillable stainless steel kegs at 'less than fair value' in the United States at a rate of 18.48 percent.



Tuesday, the Commerce Department announced the affirmative final determination in the anti-dumping duty investigation it conducted on a petition by the American Keg Company LLC seeking relief from the market-distorting effects caused by the dumping of stainless steel kegs into the United States by Thielmann Mexico S.A. de C.V.



After publication of the final affirmative determination, the Commerce Department will instruct U.S. Customs and Border Protection to collect cash deposits equal to the applicable final weighted-average dumping rate.



As a rule, the United States International Trade Commission (USITC) launches an anti-dumping duty investigation when a foreign company sells a product in the U.S. at less than its fair value.



USITC is scheduled to make its final determination on September 26.



If the Commission determines that imports of steel kegs from Mexico is harmful to the domestic industry, the Commerce Department will issue an anti-dumping duty (AD) determination order. The investigation will be terminated if the Commission makes a negative determination.



As part of strict enforcement of U.S. trade law, the Trump Administration has so far initiated 179 anti-dumping and countervailing duty investigations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX