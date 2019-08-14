

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $2.2 billion, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $3.8 billion, or $0.81 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Cisco Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.6 billion or $0.83 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $13.4 billion from $12.8 billion last year.



Cisco Systems Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $3.6 Bln. vs. $3.3 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.83 vs. $0.70 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.82 -Revenue (Q4): $13.4 Bln vs. $12.8 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.80 - $0.82



