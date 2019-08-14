Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 14.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 878841 ISIN: US17275R1023 Ticker-Symbol: CIS 
Tradegate
14.08.19
21:54 Uhr
45,590 Euro
-1,605
-3,40 %
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
CISCO SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CISCO SYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,250
42,505
22:50
45,440
45,605
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CISCO
CISCO SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CISCO SYSTEMS INC45,590-3,40 %