Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 15.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A0NHKR ISIN: US64110D1046 Ticker-Symbol: NTA 
Tradegate
14.08.19
19:57 Uhr
40,245 Euro
-1,825
-4,34 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
NETAPP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NETAPP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,910
42,290
14.08.
40,145
40,340
14.08.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NETAPP
NETAPP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NETAPP INC40,245-4,34 %