

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Thursday release July figures for unemployment, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The jobless rate is expected to hold steady at 5.2 percent, with the addition of 14,000 jobs following the increase of 500 jobs in June. The participation rate is called steady at 66.0 percent.



Japan will see final June figures for industrial production, with the previous reading suggesting a decline of 3.6 percent on month and 4.1 percent on year.



Indonesia will provide July numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In June, imports were worth $11.58 billion and exports were at $11.78 billion for a trade surplus of $196 million.



Finally, the markets in South Korea are closed on Thursday for Liberation Day and will re-open on Friday.



