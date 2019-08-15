

KASSEL (dpa-AFX) - K+S Group (SDFG) reported that its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA for the second quarter improved by 24% to 130 million euros from last year. The good price environment for fertilizers as well as higher production volumes at the Werra and Bethune plants made a significant contribution to this.



Revenues rose year-on-year by 8% to 879 million euros.



The company reported a 15% increase in revenue to 440 million euros in the Agriculture customer segment and an improvement of EBITDA by almost half to 95 million euros, reflecting higher prices and higher sales volumes.



For 2019, K+S now expects EBITDA to be between 730 million euros and 830 million euros, compared to the prior outlook of 700 million euros - 850 million euros.



