Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 15.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 861061 ISIN: DK0010181759 Ticker-Symbol: CBGB 
Tradegate
15.08.19
08:00 Uhr
127,10 Euro
+0,70
+0,55 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
CARLSBERG A/S B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARLSBERG A/S B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
126,85
128,85
08:04
127,20
127,70
08:04
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CARLSBERG
CARLSBERG A/S B Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CARLSBERG A/S B127,10+0,55 %