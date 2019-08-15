

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss producer and import price figures are due at 2:30 am ET Thursday. Economists forecast producer and import prices to drop 1.7 percent annually in July after easing 1.4 percent in June.



Ahead of the data, the franc traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the franc held steady against the yen, it fell against the rest of major counterparts.



The franc was worth 108.75 against the yen, 0.9742 against the greenback, 1.1750 against the pound and 1.0864 against the euro as of 2:25 am ET.



